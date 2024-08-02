Potential tropical storm system could make its way into North Carolina: Timeline

NOAA is calling for heavy rainfall that may result in flash flooding across portions of Florida and the southeast this weekend through Wednesday morning.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The ABC11 First Alert Weather Team is tracking the tropics and Central North Carolina could be in the path of a potential tropical cyclone in the beginning of next week.

While there are still a lot of unknowns about the system, early models have North Carolina in the cone of uncertainty.

Tropical storm conditions are expected in Florida and up along the east coast all the way into North Carolina.

Forecasters predict rainfall totals for the Triangle at 4 inches currently.

That could all change depending on the actual path of the system as it moves north.

The Atlantic hurricane season started June 1 and the tropics are already flexing. The first named storm of the season Alberto made landfall Thursday, June 20 near Tampico, Mexico. Weeks later, on July 8, Beryl hit Texas as a Cat 1 before becoming a tropical depression. The storm caused significant damage and flooding.