From hurricanes to extreme heat, weather a theme ahead of July 4th

In the Triangle, those with ties to Jamaica anxiously wait as Hurricane Beryl batters the island nation.

In the Triangle, those with ties to Jamaica anxiously wait as Hurricane Beryl batters the island nation.

In the Triangle, those with ties to Jamaica anxiously wait as Hurricane Beryl batters the island nation.

In the Triangle, those with ties to Jamaica anxiously wait as Hurricane Beryl batters the island nation.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Extreme weather conditions are affecting everyone. From Hurricane Beryl in the Caribbean to triple-digit 'feels-like' temperatures here at home.

Hurricane Beryl hit Jamaica on Wednesday afternoon as a Category 4 hurricane. At last report, the death toll is at least six in the Caribbean

While they experience the storm, EMS staffers are preparing for the effects of intense heat during Thursday's Fourth of July celebration at Dix Park.

Sophia Cranston is an English teacher in central North Carolina but her roots are deep in Jamaica.

"We are a small country but we are resilient people," Cranston said.

Her loved ones back home are in the midst of Hurricane Beryl. The storm brought strong winds and rain, uprooted trees, ripped off roofs and flooded roads.

Cranston said her family was ready, knowing the power grid would be shut down.

"It's a mixed feeling that I'm having because in '86, when (Hurricane) Gilbert affected us, very few people had standby generators," said Cranston. "Nowadays, it's very popular. So, you know, a lot of families are prepared that way. Also, as it relates to the essential services and so forth, like the hospitals and so on. They do have backup generators and so forth that are installed in there to come into play when the grid is shut down or when they have, you know, power outages and so on."

Dr. Gary Smith said he has made contact with his family who lives on the west end of the Island.

"They're safe. So they give us a sense of ease on everybody's safe. But then again, with the wind and rain, you just never know what may happen coming out this kind of storm and hurricane," Smith said.

Here in North Carolina, emergency response crews are bracing for high temperatures that could put some people in danger. Whether it's a fan or water, watching your body temperature is key.

"The biggest thing is just going to be hydration and fluids are going to be the ones that we want to make sure as everybody is out it's really hot right now as we've kind of talked about the last couple weeks," said Victoria Huffman of Wake County EMS. But then add them into a crowd. It is just going to increase the heat pretty much."

During big community events with loud music and fireworks, Huffman also recommends ear protection for children. EMS staff are ready for home calls that may include drownings and burns.

"Make sure that if children or older children, if they're doing any sparklers or any fireworks to make sure that there's some sort of adult supervision, that way nothing can happen or they're making sure that they're overseeing and watching it," said Huffman.