2 killed, 6 others injured in crash on Hwy 210 in Harnett County

ANGIER, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two people were killed and six others injured in a crash Thursday night in Harnett County.

It happened in Angier on Highway 210 near Laylon Lane.

Investigators reported that the driver of a Kia Forte attempted to pass a Toyota Camry in a no-passing zone while traveling up a hill. The Kia then collided head-on with a Honda CRV coming from the opposite direction. The Toyota then spun into the path of the Kia, resulting in a second collision.

The driver and passenger of the Kia were pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other people in the Kia, both teenagers, were airlifted to a hospital. Authorities said that one of them is not expected to survive.

The three people inside the Honda were taken to Wake Med in Cary, while the driver of the Toyota was taken to Wake Med in Raleigh.

The road reopened close to 1 a.m.