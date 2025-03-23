2 drivers killed in head-on crash on Interstate 40 in Wake County; all lanes reopen

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two people were killed Sunday morning in a head-on crash on I-40 in Wake County, authorities said.

It happened around 4 a.m. close to Gorman Street near mile marker 295. Raleigh police said the crash was caused by a wrong-way driver.

According to investigators, a 2006 Lexus IS250, driven by Jonathan Perry Jr, 27, was driving the wrong way on I-40 eastbound.

Perry turned right from Gorman Street and went the wrong way up the interstate ramp onto I-40 eastbound. He then crashed into a 2024 Volkswagen Taos, driven by Alaina Mathews, 37.

Matthews and Perry both died on the scene due to their injuries.

Raleigh Police Department said Perry smelled like alcohol, and there was an open container inside his car.

All eastbound lanes were closed. They were fully reopened at 10 a.m.

There was also a separate crash nearby a few minutes before the head-on collision was reported.

Pierre-Louis de Mourgues, 23, was killed while operating a RCB e-scooter.

Investigators say a vehicle traveling southwest on Gorman Street hit Mourgues from behind, dragging him down the road. The vehicle fled and Mourgues died at the scene.