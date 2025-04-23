IL Sen. Dick Durbin announces retirement after decades in Congress

Longtime Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., announced Wednesday that he will not seek reelection in 2026 and will retire after serving for over four decades in Congress.

"In my heart, I know it's time to pass the torch," Durbin said in the video. "The threats to our democracy and way of life are real, and I can assure you that I will do everything in my power to fight for Illinois and the future of our country every day of my remaining time in the Senate."

Durbin, 80, has served in the Senate since 1997 and won reelection to the Senate four times. Coupled with his time in the House, Durbin has served in Congress for 44 years.

"We are also fortunate to have a strong Democratic bench ready to serve," Durbin said in the video. "We need them now more than ever."

His departure will set up a contentious race among Illinois Democrats vying to fill the seat in a solidly blue state.

"It has been an honor serving alongside Sen. Dick Durbin in Congress. I have long admired his focus on creating jobs in Illinois, bringing down costs for working families and protecting benefits for veterans and seniors," Rep. Eric Sorensen, D-Ill., said following Durbin's announcement. "As a dedicated public servant for more than four decades, Sen. Durbin has been a strong voice for Illinoisans, ushering into law many historic bills as a long-time leader in the U.S. Senate. I am grateful for the legacy he leaves behind that has helped improve millions of our Illinois neighbors."

It will also leave a void in Democratic leadership in the Senate. Durbin, as Democratic whip, has served as the Senate's No. 2 Democrat since 2004. Now, Democrats will need to reshuffle to fill Durbin's position.

There are a number of younger Senate Democrats who have been working to make names for themselves this Congress, and its not clear who might jump into that leadership race. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., is currently the No. 3 Senate Democrat, and Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., is the No. 4 Senate Democrat. Either of them could enter the contest.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., praised Durbin in a statement following the announcement.

"Dick Durbin has been more than a colleague -- he's been a trusted partner, one of the most respected voices in the Senate for decades, my dear friend, and, of course, my former roommate," Schumer said. "His deep commitment to justice, his tireless advocacy for Americans in need, and his wisdom in leadership have left an indelible mark on this institution, the United States, and his beloved Illinois. The Senate -- and the country -- are better because of his service. To my friend, Dick: Thank you, for everything."

Durbin has served as the top Democrat, in his capacity as either chairman or ranking member, of the Senate Judiciary Committee since 2021. He helped to confirm 235 federal judges under former President Joe Biden.

Durbin is now the fourth Democrat to announce plans not to run in 2026. Sens. Gary Peters, D-Mich., Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., and Tina Smith, D-Minn., are also retiring. Sen. Michael Bennet is running for Colorado governor despite his term not ending until 2028, and if he wins, he will vacate a fifth Democratic seat.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

