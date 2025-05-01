Incredible rescue in Durham house fire

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- An incredible rescue played out in Durham after an overnight house fire.

Neighbors told the first crews to arrive on the scene that people were trapped inside.

Firefighters rushed into the burning building to find one person still in bed, and another next to a window.

Another person, who was able to get out on their own, was grateful for the firefighter's quick actions.

"We got one of best firefighters. We got some good firefighters. I'm grateful," said one man who was rescued.

The homeowner says it was their dog Shelly who alerted everyone to the danger. She did not make it out of the house.

A cause of the fire is under investigation.

