Suspects in Garner kidnapping of woman, child ordered held with no bond

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two people arrested Tuesday in the Garner kidnapping of a woman and her baby made their first court appearances on Wednesday.

Paola Duran Duran, 25, and her brother Miguel Angel Duran Duran, 23, each face two felony counts of first-degree kidnapping and one felony count of second-degree kidnapping.

Both appeared in Wake County via video monitor from the jail.

The Garner Police Department, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) continue to hunt for a third suspect.

Garner Police announced the arrests of Paola Duran Duran, left, and Miguel Angel Duran Duran. Garner Police Department

Judge Ashleigh Parker decided to keep both suspects in custody as they are being held on Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detainers.

Garner Police said they are two of the three people who were wanted in connection with Monday night's kidnapping that prompted an AMBER Alert.

Authorities said they and a third person forced their way into a home on Buck Branch Drive in Garner minutes before 11 p.m. with firearms and wearing masks.

According to police, the suspects demanded $1 million in cash from the man who lived there, and when he did not produce the money, they kidnapped the wife and the couple's 11-month-old baby girl, warrants showed.

Hours later, about 7 a.m., the mother and daughter were found safe in Wake Forest after getting the attention of a neighbor and saying they needed help.

Investigators continue to search for three suspects who left in a black Nissan Altima.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to please call the Garner Police Department immediately at (919) 772-8810, or call 911 or* HP.