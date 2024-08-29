Dental bill reimbursement held up for Durham woman until Troubleshooter gets involved

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- When will I get reimbursed? That's the question Cindy Harden kept asking her insurance company about the money she was owed.

"I had gone to the dentist on January 24 of this year and had expected within a reasonable length of time to be reimbursed for $300 and some odd dollars that I had spent on getting a filling replaced," Harden said to Troubleshooter Diane Wilson.

By March, she contacted her insurance company, Experience Health, which is owned by Blue Cross, Blue Shield of North Carolina asking why she had not been reimbursed yet for the claim.

"I was told, 'Oh, it'll come all; it'll come.' And nothing happened."

At the end of May, Harden still did not have the check, so she called again and said she couldn't believe what the representative for Experience Health told her.

"I don't have an answer. I can't give you an answer. I don't know when you're going to be paid," she recalled the representative saying.

Harden was not happy so she took matters into her own hands.

"I called Diane and sure enough she got right on it and didn't I get a call within a couple of days later and I got my check."

A check for the amount she was owed but it also had the interest on it. Harden said to Wilson she's happy to finally get reimbursed and that she can put this behind her.

A representative for Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina said the company appreciated us reaching out and was happy to work directly with Harden to resolve the problem.

