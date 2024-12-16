InterAct among domestic violence resource centers increase staff during holidays

The holidays are supposed to be a happy time, but they can amplify financial stress and unsafe situations at home.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Domestic and sexual violence resource centers like InterAct increase their staff to prepare for an increase in the need for support during the holidays.

"We never close," InterAct's Executive Director Rhonda Raney told ABC11. "We gear up in preparation for holidays."

InterAct provides all kinds of resources for those facing domestic and sexual violence. This includes an emergency shelter and a rape crisis facility called The Solace Center.

"We are really focused on filling in the gaps from a medical perspective, from a forensic exam perspective, even things like food -- people will often need basic meal support, as they are trying to reestablish themselves," Raney said.

InterAct also helps survivors with everything they need to rebuild their lives free of violence, including housing and financial education. They help train law enforcement on how to recognize a victim of domestic violence or sexual assault, as well as remove people in those dangerous situations.

"Those individuals need to see us. They need to be directed to us, so it is really the criticality of life and death that calls us to the work," Raney said.

The resource center relies heavily on federal funds from the Victims of Crime Act, which have been cut dramatically in recent years, and will likely be cut further in 2025.

"It is really the primary, support tool from a funding standpoint that, organizations like interact all across the country rely on for support to support victims of, victims of domestic violence and sexual assault," she said.

As people decide where to express their generosity during the season of giving, they're asking the community to keep their work in mind.

"We've been around for a while doing this work. It needs to continue, and it needs to continue in bigger and even more significant ways," Raney said about their 45-year history of supporting survivors in our community.

If you want to learn more about InterAct and the resources available, click here. You can also call the 24-hour Crisis Line at (919) 828-7740.