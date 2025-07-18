Interfaith program holds prayer vigil for Texas flood victims

An interfaith vigil was held at the Cary Mosque to remember the victims of the Texas floods.

An interfaith vigil was held at the Cary Mosque to remember the victims of the Texas floods.

An interfaith vigil was held at the Cary Mosque to remember the victims of the Texas floods.

An interfaith vigil was held at the Cary Mosque to remember the victims of the Texas floods.

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- An interfaith vigil was held Thursday at the Cary Mosque to remember the Texas flood victims.

Faith leaders brought people together of all different backgrounds.

Jewish, Christian, and Muslim people took time to speak about how the flood in Texas impacted their families and prayed for those who have experienced loss from the flood.

Leaders realize it's been a challenge to bring everyone together since October 7, but with so much grief, felt this was an ideal time to unite.

ALSO SEE Chapel Hill business owners get support at resource fair for flood victims

"We have missed those gathered things, those moments to get together to share our faiths and to be together and to talk about the problems in the world. It's a sign of hope, I think a real, real hope. And in a time, at least in our nation, where there's so much division and upheaval to be able to come together as people of all faiths and share in this moment is a sign of great hope for me," said Reverend Nancy Petty, Pullen Memorial Baptist Church.

"Next step is definitely we will organize fundraising in different types of fundraising. Money blankets, other things, whatever needed in cooperation with the North Carolina state and to be awareness in our citizens," said Imam Sammie Kocak, Cary Islamic Center.

More than 130 people died from the flash floods in Texas. Search operations are ongoing in Kerr County.