Chapel Hill business owners get support at resource fair for flood victims

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- Business owners hit hard by Tropical Storm Chantal received much-needed support from other businesses Thursday afternoon.

The Greater Chapel Hill-Carrboro Chamber and Innovate Carolina Junction hosted a flood relief resource day.

Business owners came together to provide free resources to help others through the rebuilding process, including construction and repairs, technology operations, cleaning and restoration services.

"We have a number of service providers, people from legal that are providing legal support, pro bono. People that are just listening. Mentor support all the way to people who are providing development funding support, like loans and things of that nature. So it's a very eclectic group," said Sheryl Waddell, Director of Economic Development and Innovation Hubs at UNC.

Innovate Carolina is also opening its co-working space for business owners who need office space after the flooding.

"As you may be aware, people who are impacted by the flood may have different needs," Waddel said.

All the support comes as businesses are still cleaning up more than a week after the storm hit, including Christopher Arnet, who owns an audio and visual studio behind Eastgate Shopping Center.

He lost decades' worth of albums, books, and studio equipment.

"It was almost like I was an archive. I had an entire library of philosophical books on tape, like lectures, and I'm talking about thousands of CDs. All of those got washed out," Arnet said

He and his neighbors all had feet of water in their building.

"I've been pulling everything in and out, seeing what can be saved. And it's just like I've been doing so much physical work, where anything mental is just hasn't even factored in. I'm sure as soon as I'm done pulling everything out and salvaging what I can, I'll start the secondary process, where I'll be looking into resources," Arnet said.

Waddell, who also helped organize the resource fair, is hoping business owners like Arnet tap into the support that is available.

"They should realize that people are there for them. And it's a time in which we can all get together. I just hope that it continues from this point. This is one event. I know that this is going to be an ongoing journey for those impacted," said Waddell.