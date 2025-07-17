Governor Stein declares state of emergency for counties impacted by Tropical Storm Chantal

The Eastgate Shopping Center was one of the hardest hit areas.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina Governor Josh Stein has declared a state of emergency for the areas impacted by Tropical Storm Chantal. It clears the way for state and federal recovery assistance.

The declaration was made for 13 counties including Alamance, Chatham, Durham, Lee, Moore, Orange, Person, and Wake counties.

"Tropical Storm Chantal cost some of our neighbors their lives and others their livelihood and property. We must do everything we can to support them as they get back on their feet," said Governor Stein.

"This state of emergency will help get North Carolinians the support they need and enable the state to seek out potential funding to help communities rebuild."

Tropical Storm Chantal hit central NC on July 7, with some locations seeing as much as 12 inches of rain. The Haw River, Eno River, and Jordan Lake experienced record or near-record water levels.

Sections of major highways were closed due to high water and some road closures and evacuations were put in place.

Businesses in Chapel Hill are still in the recovery process.

