Mold a major concern for Chapel Hill businesses after flooding: 'Growing all over the walls'

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- Mold is a major concern for businesses in Eastgate Crossing after Tropical Storm Chantal left many flooded out. Inside CorePower Yoga, the studio was completely gutted.

"We removed all the drywall, insulation, and all the glued-down carpet," said Stephen Elliott, general manager of Structure Medic. "The fans are going to keep air moving in here, which keeps down the mold growth. If you had of been here two hours ago, you would have seen mold growing all over the walls. We've literally treated and cleaned it three times to keep mold growth down."

Elliot and his crew have been in North Carolina since last Monday. He has used a moisture meter that he said showed how the studio had become a mold breeding ground.

"We come in every morning around 6:30 a.m. and open the doors. It's called burping. It brings in fresh air to slow that mold growth," he said. "The water was above this counter."

Around the corner from CorePower Yoga sits the Shoe Repair Shop that Cinderella Riggsbee owns. She said her family members and the community have helped her clear out her business.

"I've been here every day since then," said Riggsbee. "It did a lot of damage and took everything from the front of my store to the back. The water was over five feet in here."

She said some customers' shoes were damaged in the storm. On Wednesday, her sewing machines and other equipment were drying out as crews prepared to gut her walls.

"I'm just holding on to hopes in God and that stuff will work," she said.

Riggsbee is hoping to have everything rebuilt during the next 60 days. Power at the closed businesses is out as repairs continue.

