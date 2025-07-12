Longtime Chapel Hill shoe repair shop faces extensive damage from Chantal's flooding

The Shoe Repair has been located in Eastgate Crossing since the 1980s.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- A longtime Chapel Hill business owner is working to rebuild after severe flooding from Tropical Storm Chantal caused extensive damage to her shop.

Cindy Riggsbee, 82, started working at The Shoe Repair in Eastgate Crossing in the 1980s before taking over the business several years later.

She has become a fixture in the community -- known not only for her craftsmanship, but also her warm conversations with loyal customers.

"You can see how the water was up in here," Riggsbee said, showing Eyewitness News the damage inside her store. "Water was in the equipment. These things are still wet."

The storm's floodwaters inundated much of the shop, soaking equipment and supplies. Riggsbee is still assessing whether anything can be salvaged.

Despite the setback, her customers continue to show up and offer their support.

"They've been coming in and bringing stuff when they found out this had happened," she said. "I'm still trying to hang in here for them."

Many shops in Eastgate Crossing sustained heavy damage during the storm. The Shoe Repair and nearby businesses have banded together to clean up and support one another as recovery efforts continue.

Insurance won't cover much of the repairs for the store. However, Riggsbee added the building owner has committed to rebuilding, and she plans to stay.

"We're just going to help each other to get through this," she said.

Riggsbee remains dedicated to preserving her decades-long legacy of service, even though she's uncertain when she will fully reopen.