Investigation underway after human remains found in woods

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- An investigation is underway after deputies said a body was found in the woods in Wake County.

The Wake County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a report of human remains at around 3:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of Creddmoor Road.

Authorities have not released the victim's identity or cause of death.

