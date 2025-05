Investigation underway after person drowns in river in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- An investigation is underway after police said a person drowned in the river at a park in Rocky Mount.

According to police, the incident happened at Sunset Park on River Drive.

Police have not released any other details.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

