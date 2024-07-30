WATCH LIVE

Israel targets senior Hezbollah commander in strike on Beirut, IDF says | LIVE

The strike comes amid rising tensions between Israel and Hezbollah.

ByNadine El-Bawab and Dana Savir ABCNews logo
Tuesday, July 30, 2024 5:36PM
Israel has launched a strike on Beirut, the capital city of Lebanon, on Tuesday targeting a senior Hezbollah commander as tensions along Israel's northern border continue to escalate.

"The IDF targeted in Beirut the commander responsible for the murder of the children in Majdal Shams and killed many Israeli civilians," the Israel Defense Forces told ABC News in a statement.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

