Raleigh native Its2ezzy wins first Grammy for song featured on Chris Brown newest album

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- For one Raleigh native, his journey with music started young, with his mother buying him a piano and guitar.

"I think it was one day I stopped playing sports and I wanted to get more into music," an artist known as "Its2ezzy," told ABC11.

He started making music at home and after a semester at Wake Tech, he decided he wanted to focus on it full-time - but it took a little convincing.

"I made a bet with my mom, and we were like, if I don't get a song by the next semester, I'll go back to school," he said.

One day, he noticed a big artist used one of his melodies, and it was all up from there.

"It was just like the craziest feeling ever. Everybody was just like, just coming to me from that point on," he said.

Eventually, his success inspired the name he now goes by.

"I was in the kitchen one night, and I was just making music at their school, and I just kept making, like, a good beat, a good beat, a good beat. I was like, this is too easy," he said. "So I was like, I might as well just go by that."

Making music now as "Its2ezzy", he works in a studio his mom built, in the east Raleigh home he grew up in. The wins keep piling up for this young artist, making music with bigger and bigger artists.

He was making a beat for Drake when Chris Brown ended up using it on his new latest album "11:11 (Deluxe)".

On Brown's album, its2ezzy earned his biggest success yet - a Grammy.

"I didn't even know how to feel, I was just so ecstatic," he said.

As he continues to make music, he has advice for others who want to do the same.

"Just be prepared to leave your comfort zone at any moment because anything can happen," he said. "So, as long as you're putting in the hours, then you'll be prepared for any, like any type of thing that comes your way."