Former Apex police chief to receive National Law Enforcement Hall of Fame induction

Jason Armstrong will become the first North Carolina law enforcement professional inducted into the National Law Enforcement Officer Hall of Fame.

APEX, N.C. (WTVD) -- A former Apex police chief is receiving a special honor.

Armstrong spent 23 years in law enforcement. The ceremony is set for April 11 in Fort Worth, Texas.

Ryan Johansen succeeded Armstrong as chief of police earlier this month.

Johansen spoke to ABC11 on Monday for the first time since taking the job and shared that one of his priorities for the department included balancing the growth of the town.

"I think mostly has to do with a lot of engagement in the community and outreach to help determine what the community sees that balance to be," Johansen said. "And then a lot of interdepartmental work at the town level, you know, working very closely with the development folks, working very closely with Parks and Rec folks, having PD have an active voice and position of support for all of those other departments so that we're growing together in a way that's consistent with what the town's view for the future is."

Before coming to Apex, Johansen was a member of the San Bruno, California, Police Department since 2004, where he was appointed chief in 2020.

During his tenure in San Bruno, he developed extensive experience in community policing and strategic planning.

