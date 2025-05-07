NC Medical Examiner's autopsy rules hanging death of Illinois trucker in Vance County a suicide

The report done by state medical examiners ruled Magee's death a suicide, months after he was found dead hanging from a tree in Vance County.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The autopsy report for Javion Magee, a 21-year-old Illinois man who was found dead in North Carolina, was released Wednesday.

The report done by the State Medical Examiner ruled Magee's death a suicide, months after he was found dead hanging from a tree in Vance County.

Magee was found dead on Sept. 11 in a wooded area. The Vance County sheriff described him as having his back up against a tree and a rope around his neck; he said there was no lynching.

Sheriff Curtis Brame said there was no foul play suspected in Magee's death and said preliminary information pointed to a possible suicide.

Magee's family, many of whom live in Illinois, and their attorneys spoke publicly in September after a nearly two-hour meeting with investigators about the 21-year-old truck driver's death.

The family said he never had any history of suicidal thoughts or depression, and was a trucker who took up that job following in his father's footsteps.

Because they were concerned about Magee's death not being a suicide and with investigators quickly reaching that conclusion, the family enlisted attorneys to help make sure the investigation was completed thoroughly and fairly, they said.

A week after Magee's death, his family spoke with investigators in person. Attorney Lee Merrit said the discussion took about two hours and went through all the evidence gathered at the time.

The pressure from family and attorney prompted the sheriff's office to release new details on the timetable of Magee's death, including information that the preliminary autopsy found that Magee did not have any defensive wounds and no sign of physical or sexual assault.

The family's attorneys said an independent autopsy was planned by the family to compare findings.

TIMELINE | Sheriff details evidence leading up to Magee's death

We know that Magee was in Henderson, dropping off a load at the Walmart distribution center for his trucking company. On Sept. 10, just before 5 p.m., his truck was seen idling in the dirt parking lot not far from where his body would later be found.

He then goes to Walmart, where surveillance video shows him buying the utility rope. On the way out in the parking lot, at 6:22 p.m., about 16 hours before he was found dead, Magee gave $228 to a homeless person outside Walmart. That person told investigators that Magee told him, "I don't know how much it is, but if I had more, I would give it to you."

He then goes to a Hampton Inn nearby, but there isn't a room available. So instead, he heads back to the dirt lot off Vanco Mill Road where he was earlier.

At 6:52 p.m., he's seen walking away from the truck to the woods alone with an object in his hand.

At 7 p.m., he goes back to the truck without anything in his hand. Thirty minutes later, the truck's ignition is turned off and never started again. He's then seen on video walking away from the truck alone.

His body would be discovered with the wrapper from the rope lying next to him. His body was discovered by people mowing grass who called 911 on September 11 around 10 a.m.

Magee's mother and father spoke briefly at the end of Wednesday's news conference. They thanked everybody for the support they've received and asked to be kept in prayer.

Magee's father also talked about how his son was hard-working and competitive.

"He was one of the first people to say, 'Hey Dad, hey, I want to drive.' I'm like, wow, what makes you want to do that? And he said, 'I just want to do it, put in my work,' and that's just how he was. He wanted everyone to be together, that was his heart," Kori Magee said.

He also had a message of unity.

"If I can tap into (Javion). I would say he wants this country to come together, not all this divided stuff. We all need to come together, because if there wasn't a divide, this wouldn't have happened," he said.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health or thoughts of suicide -- free, confidential help is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Call or text the National Lifeline at 988.