Family of 21-year-old truck driver found dead in Henderson, North Carolina to speak about case

According to the sheriff's office, investigators do not believe he was a victim of a crime.

HENDERSON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Javion Magee's family is taking their quest for answers here to North Carolina.

"They have that right, this is their loved one, someone they truly loved that was taken from them," says family spokesperson Candice Matthews

The family and their attorney will be hosting a press conference today at 12:30 in front of the Vance County Sheriff's Office.

Last week, ABC11 reported the death of Magee. He was found dead last Wednesday in a wooded area with his back up against a tree and a rope around his neck.

The cause of death is still under investigation, but Sheriff Curtis Brame said there is no evidence Magee was the victim of a crime. The two investigating agencies in this case are the Vance County Sheriff's Office and SBI.

Sheriff Brame said there were no signs of foul play in Magee's death and that it was not a lynching.

On Monday, The Vance County Sheriff's Office released a video showing the moments Magee bought the rope the sheriff says was used in his death.

In the video, you see a man purchasing a utility rope from the self-checkout lane at a Walmart in Henderson. You then see him walking out of the store with the rope in hand.

Matthews says the family has seen the video, but that it's only left more questions.

"The family is saying that specific video does not declare the fact that this was a suicide, the family still suspects foul play at this point right now, but they really just want answers," says family spokesperson Candice Matthews. "They want to know from that timeline, from him purchasing that rope all the way to the tree where he was hung."

We're also hearing the 911 call that came in from the man who discovered Javion's body near where his truck was parked.

Operator: Vance County 911, what's your emergency?

Caller: I have some guys out here mowing the grass and I got a man who hung himself in a tree

Operator: The guy hung himself in the tree?

Caller: Yeah, he looks dead. He's still got a rope around his neck.

The video release comes after a spokesperson for the family released a statement Saturday, saying: "The family (spoke) to the medical examiner (on Friday) in regard to the preliminary results... Based on the information provided, the family still suspects foul play due to there (being) nothing under his fingernails or hands.... He did have a broken neck with blood around the neck which came from the hanging.... They also feel that this entire investigation is in no way transparent."