Moms Demand Action call to action against NC concealed carry gun bills

Two bills are working their way through the house and senate.

Two bills are working their way through the house and senate.

Two bills are working their way through the house and senate.

Two bills are working their way through the house and senate.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- It was a busy day for the Moms and Students Demand Action group as they spoke against two bills working their way through the house and the senate that would allow permit less carry for firearms.

They're focusing on two pieces of legislation, HB 5 and SB 50 that would allow the concealed carry of handguns for those as young as 18 without a permit.

Currently in NC, to get a concealed carry permit you must be 21 years old and complete a firearms safety course, and pay a fee in addition to meeting other residency requirements and passing a background check.

This bill eliminates the need to undergo that safety training and the monetary costs.

Durham County Sheriff Clarence Birkhead was in attendance today with gun violence survivors and loved ones at the State Capitol for their annual advocacy day.

He talked about his opposition to allowing 18 year old's this access to firearms.

"At 18 I cannot imagine putting a weapon in their hands. This is an increased risk for law enforcement. A lot of my colleagues across the state are concerned about concealed carry, because now everyone we encounter will be treated as if they are armed. That could increase potential tragic encounters between law enforcement and the public," said Sheriff Birkhead.

Sponsors behind the bill say they're looking out for people's rights.

"We believe that our Constitution is clear that law-abiding citizens should be allowed to constitutionally carry," said Republican Senator Danny Britt.

Following the rally at the Capitol they then headed to the legislature where they talked with lawmakers directly.