Human remains found on All-American Freeway in Fayetteville identified as missing 20-year-old

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Human remains found near the All-American Freeway in Fayetteville have been identified a as missing 20-year-old man.
Police found the skeletal remains near the Cliffdale Road off-ramp on Thursday after reports of human remains in the area.
On Wednesday, authorities identified the remains as 20-year-old Jaylin Isaiah Dilday. Police said he was reported missing in May of 2023.
According to an medical examiner, Dilday died from a gunshot wound to the head.
Anyone who has information or past communication with Jaylin Isaiah Dilday is asked to call Det. C. Johnson at (910)-584-6703.
