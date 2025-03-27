Human remains found on All-American Freeway in Fayetteville identified as missing 20-year-old

Police said Jaylin Isaiah Dilday was reported missing in 2023.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Human remains found near the All-American Freeway in Fayetteville have been identified a as missing 20-year-old man.

Police found the skeletal remains near the Cliffdale Road off-ramp on Thursday after reports of human remains in the area.

On Wednesday, authorities identified the remains as 20-year-old Jaylin Isaiah Dilday. Police said he was reported missing in May of 2023.

According to an medical examiner, Dilday died from a gunshot wound to the head.

Anyone who has information or past communication with Jaylin Isaiah Dilday is asked to call Det. C. Johnson at (910)-584-6703.

