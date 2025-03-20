Skeletal remains found near All-American Freeway in Fayetteville, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- An investigation is underway after human remains were found near the All-American Freeway on Thursday.

Fayetteville police said officers responded to the All-American Freeway near the Cliffdale Road off-ramp just before 12:30 p.m. after reports of human remains in the area.

Police said its homicide unit was called to investigate skeletal remains found at the scene.

The remains will be sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for identification, authorities said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Chris Johnson at (910) 584-6703.

If you have information on this investigation and would like to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at (910) 483-8477. Crime Stoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.

