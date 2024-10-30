Congrats to Chapel Hill's Joseph Carlstein on winning Jeopardy

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man from Chapel Hill won the episode of Jeopardy that aired Wednesday night on ABC11.

Joseph Carlstein graduated from East Chapel Hill High School and is currently a doctoral student at the Wharton School.

He was leading with $10,000 going into Final Jeopardy.

The Final Jeopardy category was Artifacts and the answer was: "Roughly, 180 of these were made & 50 remain; the man who created them was given a pension by the Archbishop of Mainz in 1465"

"What is the Gutenberg Bible" was the question.

Carlstein and one other contestant came up with the correct question, but Carlstein wagered enough to finish the game in first place with $16,001.

Carlstein will be on Jeopardy again Thursday, seeking to become a multi-game Jeopardy winner.