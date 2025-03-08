Soccer player Jessica McDonald to be inducted into North Carolina Courage's Ring of Honor

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina Courage announced club legend Jessica McDonald will be inducted as the second member of the Courage Ring of Honor.

McDonald is a fierce advocate for women in sports and is committed to mentorship, diversity and inclusion in soccer. The team says this, combined with her tenacity and success on the field, makes her the true embodiment of courage and a clear choice for this club honor.

McDonald's careers began in 2010 and played for several NWSL teams, including the Courage.

She led the club to five league trophies between 2017 and 2021, including three NWSL Shields and two Championships. McDonald made 84 appearances for the Courage and scored 24 goals, as well as 10 goals in 20 matches with the Western New York Flash in 2016 before moving the franchise to NC in 2017.

McDonald made 19 appearances and four goals for U.S. Women's National Team from 2016 through 2020. She was also part of the team that won the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup. This made her the first mother on a U.S World Cup-winning roster in nearly two decades.

The ceremony will happen at First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park after the Courage 2025 opener on March 22.

