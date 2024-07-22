Day after Biden drops reelection bid, here's experts share what's next for the party

President Joe Biden is leaving the 2024 race after a halting debate performance against Donald Trump led to questions from Democrats.

President Joe Biden is leaving the 2024 race after a halting debate performance against Donald Trump led to questions from Democrats.

President Joe Biden is leaving the 2024 race after a halting debate performance against Donald Trump led to questions from Democrats.

President Joe Biden is leaving the 2024 race after a halting debate performance against Donald Trump led to questions from Democrats.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A lot of uncertainty surrounds the race for the White House after President Biden announced he was dropping out Sunday morning.

The decision to step aside comes after a disastrous debate against former President Donald Trump last month. Many Democrats called on Biden to step down.

Biden, among Gov. Cooper and others, has endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to be the party's next presidential nominee.

Local experts are weighing in on what's next for the Democratic Party:

WATCH | Meredith College's David McLennan on nomination challenges

A lot of uncertainty surrounding the race for the White House. Let's make sense of it all.

What does Harris have to do to catch up to Trump?

McLennan said the excitement surrounding the vice president to be the possible nominee is step one.

"The last three weeks have been difficult on Democrats. We've seen some decline in polling," he said. "I think just this energy is step one to making it a competitive, even winnable race. Raising money is step two... step three is securing the nomination."

McLennan also emphasized the importance of "getting her message out there and becoming known to most Americans."

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper signaled his support to Harris. He could be on the potential running mate shortlist of Harris.

"What makes (Cooper) attractive to Democrats is one, he's been a successful governor in a state that's very divided," McLennan said." (He has) high approval ratings and provides some balance to the ticket."

WATCH | John Locke Organization's Mitch Kokai talks other possible Democratic nominees

Kokai, a political analyst, said there is a possibility but it will depend on just how successful Harris is getting the support of the Democratic Party.

Is it possible for any other Democrats will run for president?

Kokai, a political analyst, said there is a possibility but it will depend on just how successful Harris is getting the support of the Democratic Party.

"She already has a number of high-profile endorsements," he said. "Of course, there are people who haven't endorsed her -- who are major stalwarts within the Democratic Party -- and that is a concern for her. If she can show, there is some sort of an inevitability towards her campaign... (she has that) going for her."

WATCH | Duke University's Mac McCorkle on Harris' chances against Trump

According to McCorkle, who has worked closely with political campaigns, her chances are better than President Biden's.

What are Harris' chances up against Trump?

According to McCorkle, who has worked closely with political campaigns, her chances are better than President Biden's.

"The chances of her being competitive are strong," he said. "She still has some ways to go. I think (Trump) will still be ahead in the polls... What will be fascinating is a debate between the Vice President -- with her prosecutor background -- versus Trump. So, we have a lot of imponderables to look forward to in the fall."