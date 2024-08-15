Multiple arrests made in fatal shooting of 'General Hospital' actor Johnny Wactor, sources say

LOS ANGELES -- An operation is underway Thursday by the Los Angeles Police Department to make arrests in the murder of "General Hospital" actor Johnny Wactor, multiple law enforcement sources told ABC News.

Wactor was shot "without provocation" around 3:25 a.m. on May 25, after he ended his shift at a bar and walked to his car, according to police.

He was confronted by three people who had his car "raised up with a floor jack and were in the process of stealing the catalytic converter," police said in a statement.

In an emotional press conference in June, Wactor's family and friends pushed for arrests to be made in the case.

"I'm here because one of the best men -- if not the best man -- I've ever known, was tragically and brutally taken from this earth," Wactor's friend, Micah Parker, said at the news conference. "He was taken from his mother, his brothers, his extended family, his friends and his fans."'

Just before he was shot, Wactor had been with a female co-worker, and he immediately stepped in front of her to try to protect her, according to his family and friends.

"They had a mask on and they pulled out a gun," Wactor's friend, Colin Flynn, told ABC News. "And from what I understand, Johnny literally stood in between himself and his colleague. And the shooter just pulled the trigger and ran away."

In a message to the culprits, Parker vowed, "We are going to find you."

"You do not get to terrorize our streets, stealing and killing with impunity anymore," Parker said.

"To the LAPD, who are out there risking their lives every day, who are here with us today, I first want to say thank you," Parker said. "But I also implore you to please -- not rest, do not relent, until these three killers are brought to justice."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.