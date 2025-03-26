Sheriff's deputy saves family & dog from Selma home destroyed by fire

SELMA, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Johnston County Sheriff's Deputy is being praised for his quick thinking that saved the lives of a Selma family after their home caught on fire.

During a Wednesday morning fire at a home in the 200 block of Watson, Deputy J. Rabil arrived on the scene before firefighters arrived and quickly responded.

Rabil told ABC11 he broke a window and pulled a woman, her child, and the family's dog out of the home to safety.

The homeowner, who does not want to be identified, said the deputy did not say much after she thanked him.

The Red Cross is working to help the family impacted by the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.