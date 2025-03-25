Body found of 7-year-old boy who disappeared last week in Tar River, Franklin County sheriff says

Family members say the boy was outside playing with other children when at some point, he fell into the water.

Family members say the boy was outside playing with other children when at some point, he fell into the water.

Family members say the boy was outside playing with other children when at some point, he fell into the water.

Family members say the boy was outside playing with other children when at some point, he fell into the water.

FRANKLINTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- The body of a missing 7-year-old boy has been found more than a week after he disappeared in the Tar River, authorities said Tuesday.

Family members told ABC11 on March 17 that the boy was outside playing with other children when at some point, he fell into the water. The family said the boy didn't know how to swim.

Ronald Brodie Jr. Franklin County Sheriff's Office via family

Franklin County Sheriff Kevin White called it a "sad day for North Carolina."

He said the body of Ronald Brodie Jr. had been recovered.

Crews from multiple agencies worked for hours, using boats, sonar, underwater drones and aerial drones.

A search that began around 5:30 stretched into late Monday evening for a missing child. Franklin County

"While the outcome is not at all what we prayed for, I am beyond grateful to the folks at Franklin County Emergency Management Services, our local fire rescue professionals, and our partners in law enforcement for working so hard to assist our team in bringing closure to Ronald's tremendously strong family," White added.

NOTE: This story will be updated. Video is from a previous report.

