Search underway in Franklin County for child who vanished in Tar River

FRANKLINTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Rescuers are searching the Tar River in Franklin County for a 7-year-old boy.

The search was underway for about six hours Monday and as the end of the day approached, there was still no sign of the child.

Family members told ABC11 that the boy was outside playing with other children when at some point, he fell into the water.

"I just ask that you all continue to pray ... our family's really asking for prayers," Shirbartis Alston, a cousin, told ABC11. "We know God Is a miracle worker, and we need him right now."

A search that began around 5:30 stretched into late Monday evening for a missing child. Franklin County

The emergency call came in about 5:30 p.m.

Multiple agencies were working at the scene Monday night, including Franklin County EMS and the Wake Forest Fire Department.

Crews were using helicopters, an underwater drone, dive teams, and other resources in the search effort.

The water was about 12-15 feet deep where the child fell in.

The Tar River is at a minor flood stage; portions of the river in the area are nearly twice as high as normal levels after recent rainfall.

Emergency crews told ABC11 they will continue the search efforts as long as it is safe to be out at the scene.

