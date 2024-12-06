Johnston County man charged with accidentally shooting 7-year-old on Thanksgiving day

FOUR OAKS, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Johnston County man is facing charges after deputies said he accidentally shot a 7-year-old who was playing outside on Thanksgiving day.

The Johnston County Sheriff's Office said on Nov. 28, several children and adults at a family gathering were playing together in the yard of a home on Parker Road at around 4:30 p.m.

Deputies said an adult reported hearing a "whizzing" sound go past them. A short time later a girl was shot in the leg. She was taken to the hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities said 48-year-old Eric Sheran McDonald of Four Oaks was arrested on Dec. 3 and charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and discharging a weapon into occupied property.

Investigators said they found that a nearby home had also been hit by gunfire. Authorities said the shots that hit the child and house were shot by McDonald while he was target practicing at a home hundreds of yards away.

McDonald told deputies he fired 30 rounds but did not intend to harm anyone. He was given a $80,000 secured bond.