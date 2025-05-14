24/7 LiveRaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
School bus involved in crash in front of elementary school in Johnston County

Wednesday, May 14, 2025 8:37PM
PRINCETON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A school bus was involved in a crash Wednesday in front of Princeton Elementary School, the Johnston County Sheriff's Office said..

The wreck happened in front of the campus on Holts Pond Road.

There were students on the bus. ABC11 is working to learn whether there were any injuries or other vehicles involved.

Check back for updates.

