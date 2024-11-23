Man arrested in connection with string of vehicle break-ins in Wake County

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man is facing multiple charges in connection with a string of vehicle break-ins in Wake County.

The Wake County Sheriff's Office said the break-ins happened between Nov. 17 and 19 in eastern Wake County near Wendell. During the incidents, deputies said three vehicles were damaged and personal property was stolen, including a Ford F150 that was later recovered.

After an investigation, deputies arrested 18-year-old Jose Angel Prudente-Mariche on Friday. He is charged with 17 counts of breaking and entering a motor vehicle, seven counts of misdemeanor larceny, three counts of injury to personal property, two counts of larceny of motor vehicle, and one count of attempted larceny.

