Juvenile injured in stabbing at GoRaleigh Station in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A juvenile was taken to the hospital Thursday night after a stabbing at a transit center in Raleigh.
Raleigh police said the incident happened at around 9:30 p.m. at the GoRaleigh Station at 214 S. Blount Street.
The juvenile was taken to the hospital with what police said were non-life-threatening injuries.
Police have not released any other details.
Anyone who believes they may have information is asked to call the Raleigh Police Department at 919-996-3335 or visit Crimestoppers at www.raleighcrimestoppers.org and click "Leave a Tip" on the top right of the page.
