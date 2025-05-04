Juvenile shot, killed in Durham

24/7 LiveRaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
Sunday, May 4, 2025 9:01PM
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- An investigation is underway after police said a juvenile was shot and killed in Durham.

Police said the incident happened in the 300 block of North Holman Street Sunday afternoon.

The juvenile victim was taken to the hospital by a third party and was later pronounced dead, police said.

Authorities said the incident appears to be isolated. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Investigator D. Hall at (919)-560-4440 ext. 29319 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200 or online at www.durhamcrimestoppers.org. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases, and callers never have to identify themselves.

