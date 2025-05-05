Durham community leaders focus on young people after teen killed: 'We gotta do something'

As Durham Police investigate the circumstances surrounding a teen's death, gun violence advocates, such as Minister Paul Scott, are reacting to the toll he says it's taking on young people in the community.

As Durham Police investigate the circumstances surrounding a teen's death, gun violence advocates, such as Minister Paul Scott, are reacting to the toll he says it's taking on young people in the community.

As Durham Police investigate the circumstances surrounding a teen's death, gun violence advocates, such as Minister Paul Scott, are reacting to the toll he says it's taking on young people in the community.

As Durham Police investigate the circumstances surrounding a teen's death, gun violence advocates, such as Minister Paul Scott, are reacting to the toll he says it's taking on young people in the community.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- As Durham Police investigate the circumstances surrounding a shooting that took a 16-year-old's life over the weekend, gun violence advocates, such as Minister Paul Scott, are reacting to the toll he says it's taking on young people in the community.

"They need a lot of support," Scott said. "Summer is coming up. It's getting hot. Schools are getting ready to let out ... we got to do something."

Scott, who created United Hoods of Durham, is one of many resources in the community that focuses on keeping young people busy and away from crime.

For years, Scott has been on the ground in some of these communities where there's been gun violence to reach out to and speak with young people to better support them and give free books away.

"I'm a grandfather. I have two infant grandsons. I don't want them growing up in a world like this," Scott said.

Scott said it breaks his heart to see the community continue to deal with gun violence.

"We need people to volunteer to get out on these streets, to talk to these young people," Scott said. "Let's find some ways to resources, some activities for these youth so they won't have to deal with gun violence, so they won't have to resort to gun violence."

As of April 26, Durham Police reports that 8 people younger than 18 have been shot so far this year. The number is less than this time last year, when Durham Police reported 10 people younger than 18 were shot.

"As a community, we've lost a young person together," Durham Mayor Leonardo Williams said. "It's increasingly frustrating that we only sound the alarm when it happens, and I'm more interested in who's sounding the alarm when our kids are alive."

Williams said it's going to take a collective action to keep trying to reduce gun violence and gave an update on the Bull City Future Fund that aims to support nonprofits focused on youth engagement.

"We are about to service hundreds of kids in this first funding," Williams said, adding that more details will come in the next few months.

SEE ALSO | Nearly 300 charges filed against 5 teens in Durham car break-ins