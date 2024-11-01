UNC football player Kaimon Rucker donates $10,000 to food bank for Helene relief

Over 100 people are now confirmed dead a month after Hurricane Helene devastated parts of North Carolina.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- A UNC football player has made a big donation to the people of western North Carolina.

Tar Heels defender Kaimon Rucker is using money from his name, image and likeness to send $10,000 to the Manna FoodBank in Asheville.

Rucker, a graduate student from Hartwell, Georgia, said his father went to Mars Hill University near Asheville and his heart was broken for people following Hurricane Helene's devastation.

"For me, it was heartbreaking to see towns and places that people cherished so much now suffering," Rucker said. "And I thought to myself, why not use my platform from the NIL I earn here to give back to the people who truly need it?"

UNC defender Kaimon Rucker said he wanted to do his part to restore the lives of western North Carolinians who suffered from Hurricane Helene. Chris Seward

When Carolina Athletics corporate partners Wells Fargo and Food Lion Feeds heard about Rucker's donation, they decided to match his gift.

Wells Fargo committed to a matching donation of $10,000 and Food Lion Feeds will donate 10,000 meals that will also be given to the Manna FoodBank in Rucker's name.

"My thoughts and prayers are with not only the people of western North Carolina but also the entire towns that have been affected by Hurricane Helene," Rucker said. "This is just a small drop in a big pond of support for everyone, but we are praying for you, and we are still supporting you as you build back from what the hurricane took from all of you."

