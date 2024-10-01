NC State defender Davin Vann stuffing truck with supplies for Helene victims

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- NC State defensive end Davin Vann is a team leader. And he's coming off one of the best games of his career.

Vann recorded 10 tackles, an absurdly high number for a defensive lineman, had a sack, three tackles for loss, and forced two fumbles in a 24-17 win against Northern Illinois on Saturday.

Yet football isn't the only thing on his mind.

Outside of the Wolfpack's indoor practice facility Monday, Vann and his family were collecting relief supplies to assist survivors of Hurricane Helene in western North Carolina.

Vann's mom, Joy, owns Joyful Movers in Cary. The Vanns took one of the company's box trucks and they are on a mission to fill it with as many donations as possible.

They're looking for bottled water, baby formula, diapers, hygiene products, flashlights, blankets, and canned food. Anything that can help.

Vann said he is always trying to think of ways to give back.

When he saw the damage to communities such as Asheville and Boone, he knew he couldn't sit back.

"Hurt my heart for those people that live in those areas," Vann said. "And I have a lot of teammates from that area, too, so, ... just thinking about those people without homes and all that stuff that happened kind of just hurt my heart."

If you'd like to donate, the Vanns are located on the east side of the Close-King Indoor Practice Facility.

They stuffed the truck until 8 p.m. and will continue to do so Tuesday and Wednesday from noon to 8 p.m.

The goods will be delivered to the Durham Rescue Mission for distribution to the victims of the devastating storm.

The Carolina Hurricanes, the North Carolina Courage, and Duke University are also organizing similar relief efforts.

