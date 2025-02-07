Fayetteville native Joshua Williams to play in 3rd straight Super Bowl on Sunday

The parents of Chiefs cornerback Joshua Williams are heading to New Orleans to watch their son try to win a third consecutive Super Bowl.

The parents of Chiefs cornerback Joshua Williams are heading to New Orleans to watch their son try to win a third consecutive Super Bowl.

The parents of Chiefs cornerback Joshua Williams are heading to New Orleans to watch their son try to win a third consecutive Super Bowl.

The parents of Chiefs cornerback Joshua Williams are heading to New Orleans to watch their son try to win a third consecutive Super Bowl.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles are just days out from facing off at Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans, and some proud parents in Fayetteville are about to watch their son play in the big game for the third straight year.

The parents of Chiefs cornerback Joshua Williams were heading to Kansas City on Thursday to celebrate with other family members of Chiefs players.

From there, they will fly to New Orleans where they will witness their 25-year-old son play Sunday.

ALSO SEE | Super Bowl Gatorade shower: history, disputes and color odds

Williams is a graduate of Jack Britt High School and Fayetteville State University and is a member of Omega Psi Phi fraternity.

FSU is hosting another Super Bowl watch party this year.

ALSO SEE | Elevate your Super Bowl party with these items

His parents, George and Sheena Williams, are thankful for all the support.

"I just want to say thank you to everybody that has taken him under their wing and supported him and rooting for him and wishing him well," Sheena Williams said. "It really, really means a lot to him to know that Fayetteville and surrounding areas are behind him."

Meanwhile, George Williams is making another prediction after being right the past two years -- he said he believes the Chiefs will win again.

