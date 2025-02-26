Family of 5-year-old boy killed last year reacts to autopsy: 'Hurt and anger'

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- ABC11 has obtained the autopsy report for Karter Holloway, the 5-year-old boy who died in January 2024 from a brain hemorrhage.

Karter's father, Amir Hines, faces murder charges in the boy's death after investigators concluded he had beaten the boy.

On Tuesday, ABC11 spoke with Tiffani Holloway, Karter's maternal grandmother, who said the last year has shaken their family. She said the autopsy report merely corroborates what she already feels she knew.

"Nobody should have to feel this kind of pain. Nobody has the right to take a whole human being from someone," Holloway said.

Holloway, who said she initially believed Hines, 24 at the time, when he said Karter had suffered a tragic accident, said investigators and the doctors on scene made it clear they believed the boy had been abused. She said it was difficult to process the autopsy report, and she couldn't bring herself to read all the heartbreaking details.

"As I just glance over that autopsy report, all the hurt and anger that I felt that I've been praying about and going to therapy to try to get over it came back," she said.

That report provides chilling new details about Karter's death.

Originally, Hines had told investigators that Karter had fallen twice -- once off his bike, then again in the bathtub a day later. After the second alleged fall, Hines told police he put Karter back to bed for several hours. However, the Medical Examiner's report concluded that Karter's injuries were "inconsistent with only two simple falls" and that "inflicted trauma is highly associated with these injuries".

The autopsy went on to emphasize "the long delay in seeking medical treatment for Karter," noting that Hines had told investigators he checked on Karter in bed around 3:30 pm but didn't leave for the hospital until around 4:30 -- even stopping to pick up and deliver food on the way.

The Medical Examiner wrote, "A prompter response and/or closer monitoring by Karter's caregiver could potentially have saved his life"

Tiffani Holloway said that's a painful thought to process.

"Whatever happened, if he received medical attention, my baby would still be alive," she said.