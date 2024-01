Raleigh father charged with felony child abuse

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Raleigh father is facing a felony child abuse charge involving his 5-year-old son.

According to the arrest warrant, 24-year-old Amir Devon Hines was charged after the child suffered a brain hemorrhage.

He is being held on $500,000 bond.

The current condition of the child is not known at this time.