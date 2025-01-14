Kate Middleton says her cancer is in remission

The Princess of Wales visited the hospital where she was treated for cancer.

Kate, the Princess of Wales, announced Tuesday that she is in remission from cancer, less than one year after shared her diagnosis publicly.

The 43-year-old princess shared the update in a statement on X, writing, "It is a relief to now be in remission and I remain focused on recovery."

"As anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know, it takes time to adjust to a new normal. I am however looking forward to a fulfilling year ahead," she wrote, in part. "There is much to look forward to. Thank you to everyone for your continued support."

Kate announced in March that she had been diagnosed with cancer and would undergo chemotherapy. She has not shared publicly further details of her diagnosis or treatment.

She shared in September that she had completed chemotherapy and was focused on staying "cancer free."

