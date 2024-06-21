Kate Middleton snaps new photo of Prince William for his 42nd birthday

Kate Middleton snaps new photo of Prince William for his 42nd birthday

Kate Middleton snaps new photo of Prince William for his 42nd birthday

Kate Middleton snaps new photo of Prince William for his 42nd birthday

Kate Middleton snaps new photo of Prince William for his 42nd birthday

Prince William is jumping right into his 42nd birthday.

William's wife Princess Kate celebrated his birthday on June 21 by sharing a photo of the future king jumping in the air with their three children, Princes George and Louis and Princess Charlotte, on a beach in Norfolk, England.

The photo was taken last month by Kate, according to Kensington Palace.

The palace shared the photo on social media Friday accompanied by a caption written by Kate, who wrote, "Happy birthday Papa, we all love you so much! Cx,"

The royals released a new image of Prince William and their children on X with the caption "Happy birthday Papa, we all love you so much! Cx"

Earlier in June, on Father's Day, the palace shared a photo of William with his children that was also taken last month in Norfolk.

That photo showed William and his three kids with their arms around each other looking out at the ocean.

The social media post was signed by George, 10, Charlotte, 9, and Louis, 6, who wrote, "We love you, Papa. Happy Father's Day G, C & L."

The three children joined their parents on June 15 at Trooping the Colour, marking the first official public appearance for the siblings since December.

SEE ALSO: Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales makes first public appearance since cancer diagnosis

Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla are joined by Prince George, Prince William, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Kate Princess of Wales after Trooping the Color. AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali

The event was also the first time Kate was seen in public with other royal family members since December, and since announcing her cancer diagnosis in March.

The palace has not said what type of cancer Kate was diagnosed with.

In the first update on her health, Kate said on June 14 that she is "making good progress" as she undergoes chemotherapy but is not "out of the woods yet."

SEE ALSO: Kate Middleton says she is 'making progress' amid chemotherapy, but is 'not out of the woods yet'

"I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days," Kate said in a written message shared by the palace. "On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well."

Kate said her treatment will continue "for a few more months," adding, "On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home."