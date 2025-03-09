NC State head basketball coach Kevin Keatts will not return next season

RALEIGH, N.C. -- NC State Wolfpack men's basketball coach Kevin Keats has been "relieved of his duties," McMurray Family Director of Athletics Boo Corrigan announced Sunday.

This is effective immediately.

Keatts had served as NC State coach since 2017, posting five 20-win seasons and making three NCAA tournament appearances. Last year, he guided the team to the ACC tournament title as a No. 10 seed then into the Final Four as a No. 11.

But the Wolfpack were 12-19 this season, including a 5-15 record in the ACC. They did not qualify for this year's conference tournament.

"I want to thank Coach Keatts for his contributions to NC State and for always representing the university with class," said Corrigan. "He will always have a treasured place in Wolfpack history for the accomplishments of his 2023-24 squad and I appreciate the passion he brought to this role. We wish him and his family the best in the future."

Keatts was 151-113 overall at NC State, which said it will begin a national search for his replacement.