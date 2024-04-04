Special Edition of NC State student paper highlights Wolfpack teams: 'Why Not Both'

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- One of the biggest pieces of merchandise for this historic run by the Wolfpack is coming out Thursday.

It's not a hat or t-shirt but a special edition of "The Technician," the NC State student newspaper.

The cover is emblazoned with "Why Not Both?" Thursday, which is tweaked from the "Why not Us?" cover they ran after NC State won the ACC Championship.

"Usually we're printing 3,000 copies," said Ethan Bakogiannis, a junior and editor. "This time we're doing 12,000. It's kind of stressful honestly because you want to do it justice. When I saw them beating Duke the other day, I was cheering and scratching my chest a little bit."

When the men beat Duke last Sunday to ensure both teams would be heading to the Final Four, Ethan and his management staff decided to go big.

They're doing 24 pages instead of the usual 16 which means more ads too.

"The run overall is really special so I'm excited to highlight that," Ethan said.

Two people at the paper are going to Cleveland to cover the women's team including assistant sports editor Erin Ferrare.

She is paying her own way but luckily they are able to drive. They're also staying with her photographer's family to defray some of the cost.

"March Madness has helped boost morale around campus in general," Ferrare said. "People want to walk around campus and ask 'Hey were you at the Bell Tower last Friday? Did you run, see this?' I think it's helping a lot right now."

Three people including the sports editor will be traveling to Arizona to cover the men's team.