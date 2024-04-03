NC State men's basketball heads to Phoenix for Final Four to face Purdue and Zach Edey

Fans can show up at the Dail Basketball Center at 12:15 this afternoon to see the team off.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- It is sendoff day for the NC State men's basketball as they make their way to Phoenix for the Final Four.

They will take on #1 seed Purdue on Saturday afternoon.

The women's team has already started their journey to Cleveland as they face #1 seed South Carolina on Friday.

ABC11's Kate Rogerson will be with the women's team and Travon Miles will be covering the men's team.

Team coverage of the Final Fours will start on Thursday.

On Tuesday, two stars of the team D.J. Horne and D.J. Burns Jr. signed autographs for hours for excited Wolfpack fans.

"We feel good," Burns told ABC11 after the signing and before he ducked out the back.