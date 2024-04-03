NC State fans flock to see DJ Burns Jr. and DJ Horne at Raleigh Applebee's appearance

Adoring fans turned out to get autographs and photos from NC State stars DJ Burns Jr. and DJ Horne at a Raleigh Applebee's.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- DJ Burns Jr. could barely get out of the parking lot of an Applebee's near Triangle Town Center on Tuesday night.

His black Tahoe was mobbed by adoring fans after he and NC State teammate DJ Horne signed autographs and took pictures inside.

Applebee's paid both for their time.

"We feel good," Burns told ABC11 after the signing and before he ducked out the back.

Horne said much the same.

"The mood is great right now," he said. "We're looking to go to Phoenix and make history."

Many got inside to greet the Wolfpack stars the night before they left for the Final Four, including Renee Williams.

"It's once in a lifetime," said Williams, who graduated from NC State. "We at least want to let them know that we support them and we're behind them, we're Wolfpack Nation."

Others stood in line as far back as Target to try to get in.

Horne is scheduled to have another autograph session next week.