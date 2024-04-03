DJ Burns Jr's high school coach amazed by NC State's run to Final Four

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WTVD) -- NC State's road to victory isn't just a big deal for the Triangle area, but the Carolinas as a whole.

Before big man DJ Burns Jr. captivated America, he made a name for himself growing up in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

He played high school basketball at York Preparatory Academy, and his coach, Frank Hamrick reflected on Burns making it to the NCAA's holy grail - the Final Four.

Burns' big but relaxed personality was on display even then.

"We played in a lot of big games. And I would be nervous, and you know, I'm intense," Hamrick said. "And you saw him dancing on the court. That's what he's doing in the locker room."

Hamrick was as surprised as anyone else by the Wolfpack's amazing postseason run, which includes nine consecutive wins, an ACC championship and now one of four teams with a chance to win a national title.

"If you told me then that the next time NC State is in the Final Four, a kid that I coached would lead them to the Final Four and beat Duke ... by the way, you know, I'm a Duke fan, but I wasn't last night (and) I hadn't been this whole tournament," Hamrick said.

The coach added that Burns has a fan for life in him.

Burns and the rest of the Wolfpack take on Purdue on Saturday night in the Final Four.