'Armed and dangerous': Juvenile wanted in Cumberland County 2024 murder case

STEDMAN, N.C. (WTVD) -- A juvenile is wanted for the murder of woman who was shot while sleeping in 2024 in Cumberland County.
Cumberland County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) secured a juvenile petition for Ke'won Parker. He is charged with the murder of Brittany Marie Carmichael and robbery with a dangerous weapon.
"Due to the nature of the charges, Ke'won Parker is considered armed and dangerous, posing a significant threat to public safety," CCSO said in a news release.
On Friday, a district court judge entered an order to disclose information about Parker for public safety reasons. Due to his status as a juvenile, the sheriff's office will not be releasing further details at this time.